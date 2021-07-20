Money, marriage, jobs: How Dawah Center converted 1,000 Hindus to Islam

New Delhi, July 20: The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad said that a group led by two clerics from Delhi had illegally converted at least 900 people to Islam in around 23 districts. The ATS had arrested Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi and seven others for allegedly converting over a 1,000 people to Islam after luring them with money, marriage and jobs.

The ATS said that the names of 1,000 people are being prepared and more details will be made available following the interrogation of the accused persons. The names have been sent to the various districts for verification, the ATS further added.

ATS Inspector General, G K Goswamy said that on the basis of the list, police verification is going on.

Several districts have sent the report. Four districts are yet to submit the report, he also said.

Earlier this month, Umar Gautam who had converted from Hinduism to Islam had told the ATS that he had managed to convert over a 1,000 people by luring them with money, marriage and jobs.

I converted 1,000 non-Muslims to Islam by marrying them all to Muslims, Mohammad Umar Gautam boasted before the police. Umar along with Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasm from Delhi's Jamia Nagar were arrested by the police for running an outfit involved in converting deaf and dumb students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with funding from the Pakistan's ISI. The arrests were made by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad following the registration of an FIR in the case at Lucknow's ATS police station.

Gautam lived in Batla House of Jamia Nagar, the infamous site of September 2008 encounter between the Special Cell of Delhi police and Indian Mujahideen operatives, in which Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was gunned down by terrorists, two of whom were shot dead and two arrested, while two other had escaped. Kumar said Gautam, who is himself a convert to Islam from Hinduism, boasted to the police of having converted at least 1,000 people to Islam, luring them with marriage, money and jobs.

The outfit that they ran is named Islamic Dawah Center, having access of funds from Pakistan's ISI and other foreign agencies, said Kumar. The ADGP said the ATS had been working on the case on the intelligence that some people were getting funds from ISI and other foreign agencies for converting poor people to Islam and spreading communal enmity in the society. The ATS probe has resulted in the duo's arrest, said Kumar, adding they have been booked on various charges including those under the Indian Penal Code and Uttar Pradesh's stringent anti-conversion law.

Investigation revealed that a particular school for hearing and speech impaired in Noida was also approached to entice them with promises of employment and money to get them converted to Islam.

When the children were approached by the police they were tight-lipped as these men had driven fear into them. The police learnt that the victims were radicalised and told that Islam is a better religion.

They were also lured with employment and money. The police say that there are more accused under the radar and are being tracked.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 8:18 [IST]