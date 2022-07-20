Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut to appear before ED today

YouTube
    Mumbai, July 20: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in a money laundering case.

    The case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
    The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

    Raut has been asked to depose at the agency's regional office in Mumbai.

    He has been questioned once in this case on July 1 and spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Ready for fight over symbol: Sanjay RautReady for fight over symbol: Sanjay Raut

    "I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," Raut had told reporters while exiting.

    He said he was "fearless and undaunted" as he has "not done anything wrong in life".

    The development comes amid a rebellion in the Shiv Sena with a tussle over party symbol and control of the organisation between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on one side and current chief minister Eknath Shinde on the other.

    Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 8:07 [IST]
    X