    Molnupiravir should not be given to people of reproductive age: NTAGI Chairman

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Chairman of Covid-19 Working Group of NTAGI Dr NK Arora on Tuesday said Molnupiravir, an anti-viral Covid-19 pill, should not be given to people of the reproductive age. He also stated that irrational use of the pill can be dangerous.

    Representational Image

    "Molnupiravir, which prevents hospitalization and ICU admissions, should be given to senior citizens, particularly those with comorbidities. It should not be given to people of the reproductive age," Arora said.

    "There are 3-4 sub-lineages of Omicron variant of coronavirus. These sub-lineages could be different when it comes to diagnosis but their epidemiological behaviour is same," he said.

    "IIT's modelling shows COVID cases will increase rapidly in the coming days, which is, in fact, happening. COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination coverage are two important factors to contain its spread. Administrative steps like curfews also help," he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
