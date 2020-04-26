  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mohan Bhagwat urges to help all without discrimination amid pandemic

    By PTI
    |

    Nagpur, Apr 26: As the country faces the coronavirus pandemic, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday cautioned against forces inimical to India's interests taking advantage of the situation, exhorted all to help those affected without any discrimination and stressed on developing a self-reliant economy.

    Mohan Bhagwat
    Mohan Bhagwat

    "We have to be patient and calm. There should be no fear or anger as people with anti-India mindset can use it against the country," he said in an online address to workers of the RSS.

    Even if someone did something wrong, do not consider everyone guilty. Some people want to misuse it, the RSS chief said in an apparent reference to incidents involving Tablighi Jamaat members after it centre in Delhi emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot.

    Asking the Sangh workers to serve people without any discrimination , he said those in need of help "are our own".

    "It is our duty to help in this time of crisis. All 130 crore Indians are our own," he said.

    Underlining that RSS is active during lockdown in the shape of relief activities, Sangh chief said, "We should continue the relief work till the threat of this pandemic completely ends".

    Bhagwat said India handled this pandemic effectively as government and people responded proactively to the crisis.

    He said a new model of development which makes the country self-reliant has to be evolved.

    People should use "swadeshi" (indigenous) goods as far as possible, he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mohan bhagwat

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 20:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X