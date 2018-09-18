Mohan Bhagwat says Hindu Rashtra does not mean country without Muslims

New Delhi, Sep 18: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat spoke on many issues concerning the organisation including Hindu Rashtra while speaking at three-day conclave 'Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective. RSS works for fraternity in the country which is based on unity in diversity. This is an eternal ideology that the RSS follows which has been named as Hindutva by people across the world, therefore, the RSS calls the country as Hindu nation.

The RSS chief said that Hindu Rashtra does not mean the country without Muslims. This is not the case. The day such ideology is propagated, Hindutva will vanish. Hindutva talks about global fraternity.

Speaking on the three-day conclave, Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective, Bhagwat said that the RSS would not participate in politics. But he said, "We have a definite opinion about it that how the country should be run and for that we work democratically. The RSS absolutely keeps away from politics but that does not mean it won't talk about infiltrators in the country. These are national issues and politics has an important role to play in it but it will have its impact on the entire country if the matter is solved or not solved. Therefore the RSS always expressed its view on such issues.

He said, "Some people say that why swayamsevaks are not there in other political parties. This is not our question, why don't they go to other parties, it is up to them to decide. The RSS does not put any restriction on any swayamsevak to work for any particular party. Bhagwat also talked about condition of women in the country when he said the country that considers women deity, their condition is not good. "What we feel is that women are part of the society and they must be allowed equal participation and responsibility in the social life. They are doing better than men in many area so they are compatible to men."

He said that the ideology of the RSS is Hindutva. "Therefore we are leading a life as told by our ancestors. If anyone asks what Hindutva is, then I would say looking my welfare in everyone's welfare is Hindutva, providing discipline to live such a life is Hindutva which accepts all diversity of life. The RSS talks about discipline and disciplined life."