Mohammad Imran booked in Delhi for harassing and raping Hindu woman

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Delhi Police have registered a complaint against a Muslim man, Mohammad Imran for issuing death threats to a Hindu woman and raping her several times since 2021.

The accused also forced the woman to wear a burqa, the complaint alleged. Mohammad Imran, originally from Meerut works in an IT Company in Sector 59, Noida.

A report said that the police registered the FIR on November 29. The Hindu woman conformed that the accused had not yet been arrested by the police. The woman said in her complaint that she met the accused at a coaching centre in Noida 11 years back and had been friends with him since then.

The problem however began when the woman got married to a Hindu man in the year 2018. The accused however lured her into a love affair after her husband left to Bihar for a job. She said that after her husband left for Bihar, Imran suggested that she marry him. Later he issued death threats saying that he would murder me, if I did not divorce my husband and marry him instead, she also said.

She further said that the accused had barged into her house in Chhatarpur areas of Delhi and raped her. He went on assuring her that he would marry her, while he continued to rape her. He stayed at my home for four days and raped her.

She went to add that she had filed for divorce from her husband in 2021 as she could not take the pressure from Imran. During this, Imran kept calling her to Qutub Minar area and in December 2021, the victim shifted to her own home in the Palam Vihar area. Imran however found this location as well and he barged into her new residence and raped her several times, the complaint stated.

The victim said that after the divorce with her husband got confirmed, Imran blocked her and did not meet her.

A case has been registered under Sections 376(2) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:39 [IST]