YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mohammad Imran booked in Delhi for harassing and raping Hindu woman

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 31: The Delhi Police have registered a complaint against a Muslim man, Mohammad Imran for issuing death threats to a Hindu woman and raping her several times since 2021.

    The accused also forced the woman to wear a burqa, the complaint alleged. Mohammad Imran, originally from Meerut works in an IT Company in Sector 59, Noida.

    Mohammad Imran booked in Delhi for harassing and rapping Hindu woman

    A report said that the police registered the FIR on November 29. The Hindu woman conformed that the accused had not yet been arrested by the police. The woman said in her complaint that she met the accused at a coaching centre in Noida 11 years back and had been friends with him since then.

    Hindu widow gang raped, beheaded and breast chopped off in PakistanHindu widow gang raped, beheaded and breast chopped off in Pakistan

    The problem however began when the woman got married to a Hindu man in the year 2018. The accused however lured her into a love affair after her husband left to Bihar for a job. She said that after her husband left for Bihar, Imran suggested that she marry him. Later he issued death threats saying that he would murder me, if I did not divorce my husband and marry him instead, she also said.

    She further said that the accused had barged into her house in Chhatarpur areas of Delhi and raped her. He went on assuring her that he would marry her, while he continued to rape her. He stayed at my home for four days and raped her.

    She went to add that she had filed for divorce from her husband in 2021 as she could not take the pressure from Imran. During this, Imran kept calling her to Qutub Minar area and in December 2021, the victim shifted to her own home in the Palam Vihar area. Imran however found this location as well and he barged into her new residence and raped her several times, the complaint stated.

    Mohammad Ijhar in Bihar poses as Rakesh Singh to lure, marry, abuse, convert Hindu womanMohammad Ijhar in Bihar poses as Rakesh Singh to lure, marry, abuse, convert Hindu woman

    The victim said that after the divorce with her husband got confirmed, Imran blocked her and did not meet her.

    A case has been registered under Sections 376(2) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Comments

    More RAPING News  

    Read more about:

    raping delhi police complaint hindu

    Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X