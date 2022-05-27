Modisarkar@8: From Beti Bachao to JAM, how these announcements benefited the common man

Digital Health ID Card 2021: How to apply, registration, benefits; all you need to know

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 27: It has been 8 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. There have been a host of decisions taken by the government which have directly benefited the common man.

Here is a look at some of the announcements and what the Prime Minister had to say about them.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Caring for the Girl Child:

After the launch in 2015, the PM said, " our Mantra should be: 'Beta Beti, Ek Samaan' "Let us celebrate the birth of the girl child. We should be equally proud of our daughters. I urge you to sow five plants when your daughter is born to celebrate the occasion."

The power of JAM: an Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile:

JAM vision, will serve as the bedrock of many initiatives to come. For me, JAM is about Just Achieving Maximum. Maximum value for every rupee spent. Maximum empowerment for our poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

A new approach to development: Sansad Addarsh Gram Yojana

'One of the biggest problems for us has been that our development model has been supply-driven. A scheme has been prepared in Lucknow, Gandhi Nagar, or Delhi. The same is attempted to be injected. We want to shift this model from supply-driven to demand driven through Adarsh Gram,' PM Modi had said.

Unleashing India's Entrepreneurial Energy:

PM Modi said, "I strongly believe that India has a lot of latent entrepreneurial energy, which needs to be harnessed so that we become a nation of job givers, more than job seekers.

Namami Ganga:

It's my destiny to serve Maa Ganga' said PM Modi when he was elected in May 2014 to Parliament from Varanasi, situated on the banks of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The River Ganga is important not only for its cultural and spiritual significance but also because it hosts more than 40% of the country's population.

Powering India's Growth:

PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech announced that all remaining villages shall be electrified within 1000 days. Rural Electrification is happening at a rapid pace, and is being done in an unbelievably transparent manner.

Economy on Fast-Track:

India becomes the fastest growing large economy in the world under the NDA Government. It has been a historic year for the Indian Economy. From a period of low growth, high inflation and shrinking production, the NDA Government has not only strengthened our macro-economic fundamentals, but has also propelled the economy to a higher growth trajectory, PM Modi said.

Towards a Swachh Bharat:

"A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary in 2019," said Narendra Modi as he launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Empowering the Farmers:

Multiple steps taken to give a major boost to Agriculture Farmers have always been the back-bone of our country and the NDA Government is striving to strengthen this back-bone of the country through innovative and solid measures.

Connecting India:

Building the infrastructure for a resurgent India Right from day one, NDA Government's push to infrastructure has been evident. Be it Railways, Roads, or Shipping the Government is focusing on augmenting the infrastructure to aid in connectivity, the PM said.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:08 [IST]