Modiji's charisma spread worldwide: Yogi

By Anshul Vats

Delhi, Jan 23: Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said on Sunday that the slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai" (Everything is possible when Modi is there) is no longer confined to India but has instead spread globally. He cited India's current presidency of the G20 group as evidence of this, while also encouraging BJP workers to begin preparing for the general election in 2024.

"Hope is placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi by people all over the world whenever there is a crisis anywhere in the world. The slogan 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' that was brought up in 2019 is not only India's slogan today, it has become a global mantra now, and the fact that India got the presidency of the G-20 is an example of that," Adityanath said.

"Every Indian citizen now has a connection to the G20 thanks to Modi. There will be a total of eleven conferences that are connected to the G20 that will take place in the cities of Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gautambuddha Nagar," he added during his speech at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting, which lasted for the entire day, he said.

He was speaking in reference to the Global Investors Summit, which is scheduled to take place from the 10th to the 12th of February, and he stated that UP is becoming a destination for new investments, and that every BJP worker needs to come forward. "We all move forward with a sense of triumph and accomplishment. We will be presented with a variety of opportunities."

In his speech, he was critical of the UP governments that came before. "You must have witnessed Mauni Amavasya taking a bath in Prayagraj the day before yesterday. Over two crore worshippers had made the journey. We would not have been forced to knock on the doors of other governments if the previous government had made an effort to comprehend this potential."

In his speech, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, who also participated in the earlier portion of the meeting, outlined a goal for the party to win each of the state's 80 seats in the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 2024.

There were over 700 party workers present at the meeting, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as Union Ministers General V.K. Singh, Sanjeev Balyan, Kaushal Kishore, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bhanu Pratap Verma.

