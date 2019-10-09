  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi-XI summit in TN has raised stature of state in global arena: CM K Palaniswami

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Oct 09: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President in the state on October 11 and 12 was a matter of 'pride' and has raised its stature in the global arena.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Extending a warm welcome to the two leaders, he recalled the Chinese connection to the host town of Mamallapuram and said it was the right choice for the rendezvous of the two leaders. The earlier informal summit was held in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

    The meeting of the two leaders in the state to discuss on "improving cordial Indo-China ties" was a 'pride' for Tamil Nadu and has raised its stature in the global arena, he said.

      PM Modi-Xi Jinping to hold second round of informal talks

      Palaniswami thanked the Prime Minister for selecting Mamallapuram for the meet. "I welcome both these world leaders on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and the state government," Palaniswami said in an official statement.

      He recalled the historical fact that China and Tamil Nadu shared trade and cultural ties centuries ago, even as Chinese emissary Yuan Suang had visited the Pallavas, whose port city was Mamallapuram. "... it is appropriate to have chosen Mamallapuram" for the Modi-Xi informal meet, he said.

      Besides maritime trade with China from Mamallapuram,trade ties with India's eastern neighbour had flourished during the Chola rule also, which was a matter of pride for Tamils, the Chief Minister said.

      "The two leaders' meeting being held in the UNESCO world heritage centre of Mamallapuram is an extension of ancient history. The visit of the Chinese President is a historic event not just for Tamil Nadu, but all of India," he added.

      Palaniswami recalled that former Chinese Prime Minister, the late Zhou Enlai, had visited Kuzhippanthandalam near Mamallapuram in 1956. He exhorted the people of the state to wholeheartedly welcome the two leaders for the summit, one of the rare high-profile events being held in the state in recent years.

      Disputes should be resolved through dialogues, consultations: Chinese ambassador

      Xi will be here on October 11 and 12 for his second informal summit with Modi. The External Affairs Ministry had said the meet will provide an opportunity for Modi and Xi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and exchange views on deepening bilateral development partnership.

      More TAMIL NADU News

      Read more about:

      tamil nadu narendra modi

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue