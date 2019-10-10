Modi-Xi Summit: Importance and why Mahabalipuram was chosen as the venue

Chennai, Oct 10: The informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping is going to held between October 11 and 13 in the old seaport town in Kanchipuram, also known as Mahabalipuram.

This is the second informal meet between the two world leaders after the first in Wuhan, China, on April 2018. That the Chinese president consented to the talks in the coastal town in Tamil Nadu.

How Important Is Modi-Xi Meet?

The summit would prove to be a vital part of solving the boundary dispute resolution, it could possibly pave the way for the next stage of boundary dispute resolution between India and China.

According to reports, this summit could also open up the way for the launch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) clarification process and measures to export additional products to China to reduce India's huge trade deficit.

There has always been a bifurcation between India and China over the 4,056-km long LAC. A clarification on this issue would grant to the boundary dispute resolution. The contravention along the LAC is a result of differing perceptions of the LAC.

The first informal summit between the two world leaders in Wuhan enabled the two countries to normalize their relations on Doklam standoff. The 73-day standoff between the two militaries at Doklam in 2017.

Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui, who recently worked as China's Ambassador to India, said that the two leaders will have a discussion on global and regional affairs.

He stated, "So, for them to sit together to have any in-depth discussion in Chennai (Mamallapuram) and to discuss global and regional affairs so that the dragon and the elephant can work together, so that we can have deeper strategic communication that will help bilateral relations and practical cooperation between the two countries."

Why Mahabalipuram Has Been Chosen As Venue To Meet?

Mahabalipuram, old seaport town a strip of land between the Bay of Bengal and the Great Salt Lake, in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and the meeting between the two leaders can open the doors for exploring the historical and cultural connection between Mamallapuram and China.

Mamallapuram was one of two major port cities by the 7th century within the Pallava kingdom. It's known for its temples and monuments built by the Pallava dynasty in the 7th and 8th centuries. Mamallapuram, the city of Mamalla, is named after the Pallava ruler Narasimhavarman-I.

Kanchipuram was the capital of the Pallavas around the sixth century and Mamallapuram. The significant amount of evidence reveals this major seaport was used to establish trade links with South-East Asian countries, including China.

But why did PM Modi choose Mahabalipuram to be the venue of the meet?

BJP has planned to focus on South India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After the 2014 election, Modi and party president Amit Shah had started focusing on West Bengal and Northeastern states.

Currently, PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are focusing on Tamil Nadu and Kerala now.

Hence, Modi has been visiting Tamil Nadu most frequently. And hoping that the presence of the Chinese president in South India would wipe out the negative feelings about Modi and the BJP among the locals.

The historical and archaeological evidence has proved that Mahabalipuram, an important port city during the reign of the Pallavas, saw trade with regions in China, and this fact will be touched upon during the informal summit between the two leaders.

The world will witness the Modi-Xi meeting in Mahabalipuram on October 11-13.

Moreover, the presence of the Chinese president along with a 250-strong contingent in Mahabalipuram for two days will be a big boost for Modi politically in Tamil Nadu giving a strong challenge to the opposition DMK and its leader M K Stalin, who has been on a tirade against Modi.