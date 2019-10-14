Modi-Xi summit: How the dragon and elephant would dance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: Chinese President, Xi Jinping during his recent visit to India put out a couple of proposals whereby the dragon and elephant dance together.

In all, he listed six proposals in which there was a 100 year plan to better ties between India and China. He said that India and China must hold the rudder and steer the course. He also said they need to map out a 100 year old plan for the relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

There is a need to inject a strong endogenous impetus into bilateral relations and also work together to realise the great rejuvenation of the two great civilisations.

What PM Modi gifted Xi Jinping on last day of informal summit

Indicating that the turn around will not be instant, he said that there is a need for timely and effective strategic communication to dispel suspicions and doubts and also properly handle sensitive issues and differences. Both nations must properly manage and control problems that cannot be resolved at the moment, he said.

The two countries should effectively improve exchanges of security and military personnel to dispel doubts. Further Xi also stressed on pragmatic cooperation and tight ties of interests by a high level economic and trade dialogue mechanism headed from the Indian side by the finance minister. This would be aimed at discussing manufacturing and alignment of economic development jointly.

Xi also stressed on people ties and also on both nations upholding the salient role of the UN and WTO.

He also stressed on the need to coordinate better at the G20, RIC, SCO and BRICS.