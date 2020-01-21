Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Sitaram Yechury

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 21: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over dipping employment rates, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct a "Naukri Par Charcha".

Quoting a news report, Yechury charged that the "unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India".

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Modi urges students to have technology-free hour everyday

"Modi should do a Naukri Par Charcha, and listen to the 'mann ki baat' of millions of jobless he has created with his policies like demonetisation and badly planned GST," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister had on Monday interacted with students during "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme.

Yechury added that "Unemployment rate is the worst-ever in independent India. 45% for those between 15-19 years of age. It is 37% for those between 20-24 years. Urban unemployment. This is 44% in urban India".