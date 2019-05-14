Modi-Shah danger to country, willing to join non-BJP front: AAP

Chandigarh, May 14: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said his party was ready to join hands with a "non-BJP" front at the Centre to keep the saffron party out of power. The deputy chief minister of Delhi also accused the BJP of playing "divisive" politics and termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's chief Amit Shah as the "biggest danger" to the country.

"The Modi-Shah duo is the biggest danger to this country. They promote divisions in society and want to capture power by dividing the society.

"In this backdrop, we fear that if Modi and Shah come to power again, then riots will increase in the country. The situation in the country will become like Afghanistan and Syria," he told reporters here. Therefore, it is necessary to defeat them, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

"To keep Modi and Shah out of power, we are ready to join hands with a non-BJP, non-Modi government at the Centre," he said when asked about what role the AAP could play in government formation at the Centre once the Lok Sabha results are declared on May 23.

The AAP has fielded former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan from the Chandigarh seat, which goes to polls in the general election's final phase on May 19. Dhawan had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party six months back. Replying to a question, Sisodia said, "Modi is campaigning in the entire country, let's see how many seats he gets."

"The BJP is fighting the poll in Modi's name. The ruling party (at the Centre) is not talking about issues," the deputy chief minister said. Sisodia said his party is fighting the polls on the basis of its work and performance. To another question, he said everyone knows the condition of institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Reserve Bank of India under the present BJP-led NDA government.

On Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal being shown black flags in Punjab, Sisodia said, "It is not the public, but the (AAP's) political rivals who are doing so." On BJP's sitting MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher, he claimed that she does not have much to show on the performance front.

"In the last general elections, the people of Chandigarh elected her, but 'madam' remained busy in doing advertisements and shooting (for films),” he alleged. Sisodia evaded a direct reply to a question on the AAP's Chandigarh unit apparently remaining "inactive” after actor-turned-politician Gul Panag, who had contested the 2014 general elections from here as a AAP nominee, lost.

"What should she have done according to you? No, she did not run away anywhere. You may feel the party unit here is defunct, but we are active," he said.

