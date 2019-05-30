For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Modi Sarkar 2.0: List of new ministers of India 2019
India
New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second time. Amit Shah too was sworn in and he would be joining the Modi Cabinet 2.0.
Here is the full list of new ministers of India 2019:
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister
Cabinet Ministers:
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Nitin Gadkari
- Sadanand Gowda
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Ram Vilas Paswan
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
- Thawar Chand Ghelot
- S Jaishankar
- Ramesh Pokhriyal
- Arjun Munda
- Smriti Irani
- Dr. Harshvardhan
- Prakash Javadekar
- Piyush Goyal
- Dharmender Pradhan
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Prahlad Joshi
- Mahendra Nath Pandey
- Arvind Sawant
- Giriraj Singh
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of State Independent charge:
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar
- Inderjit Singh
- Shripad Yesso Naik
- Jitendra Singh
- Kiren Rijiju
- Prahlad Singh Patel
- Rajkumar Singh
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Mansukh Mandaviya
Minister of State:
- Sajjan Singh
- Mangal Singh Kulaste
- Ashwini Kumar Chaubey
- Arjun Meghwal
- V K Singh
- Krishan Pal Gurjar
- Raosaheb Danve
- Kishan Reddy
- Purushottam Rupala
- Ramdas Athawale
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
- Babul Supriyo
- Sanjeev Kumar Balya
- Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
- Anurag Thakur
- Suresh Angadi
- Nityanand Rai
- Ratan Lal Kataria
- V Muralidharan
- Renuka Singh Surguja
- Som Prakash
- Rameshwar Teli
- Prathap Chandra Sarangi
- Kailash Choudhary
- Debashree Choudhary