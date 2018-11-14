  • search

Modi invites US Vice President Mike Pence to Delhi; says 'India-Ana'

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Singapore, Nov 14: There was a light moment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore on Wednesday when he riffed on the meaning of 'Indiana' - the American leader's home state.

    Modi invites Mike Pence; says India-Ana

    [PM Modi meets US Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore]

    Through his translator, Modi said that when he met Pence in the US in 2017 he told him that "Indiana" (INDIA-Ana) in Hindi, meaning "To come to India." Modi then repeated his invitation to Pence to visit India.

    Pence laughed appreciatively. "Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister," Pence said. "I expect I will 'Indiana'." The US vice president is likely to visit India in 2019.

    Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump had turned down India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

    Modi and Pence held talks on a wide range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interests including defence and trade cooperation, ways to counter terrorism and the need for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi india mike pence singapore

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue