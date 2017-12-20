PM to inaugurate Delhi Metro Magenta Line on Dec 25: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 12.64-km Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the Magenta Line in Noida on December 25.
About Delhi Metro Magenta Line
Delhi Metro Magenta Line's first phase will cover 12.64 km and will have nine stations, namely: Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.
Driverless trains, wifi-enabled, USB ports
Officials said that the DMRC is making use of the latest technology such as the Unattended Train Operations-enabled trains that will ply on this route. These trains have also been developed with the driverless technology, which is the first in the country. It will also reportedly be wi-fi enabled, will have a backrest for commuters near wheelchair area and will also have USB ports.
Shorter wait time
The Magenta line will initially link the Botanical Garden station in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi. The line will later be expanded up to Janakpuri West. Botanical Garden will serve as an inter-change station, allowing commuters to switch between the Yellow and Magenta lines.
Magenta line train rams into wall during trial run
A Delhi Metro train reportedly crashed into a wall on Tuesday during a test run, just six days before Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden corridor (Magenta line).
OneIndia News