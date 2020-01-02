Modi in Karnataka: PM honours farmers in Tumkuru

News India live

Bengaluru, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Karnataka's Tumakuru city to attend a series of events on Thursday.

Citing security concerns, the Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS said that unmanned aerial vehicles including drones, balloons, unmanned aircraft systems etc will be banned during Modi's visit.

Now, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is speaking at Krishi Karman Awards function at the Junior College grounds Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that today need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level.If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan's actions of last 70 years We can't leave minorities from Pakistan to their fate; have responsibility to protect them, says Modi in Karnataka while defending CAA If you have to raise slogans, then raise slogans against the atrocities on minorities in Pakistan Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these refugees Now it has become the psyche of every Indian that the problems we have inherited have to be solved. This message emanating from society also inspires, encourages our government: PM Modi It is my good fortune that I got an opportunity to lay the foundation stone of the museum to be built in the memory of Sri Sri Shivakumar. This museum will not only inspire people, but will also give us direction India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with new energy and renewed vigor. You will remember what kind of atmosphere was there in country when last decade started. But this third decade has started with a strong foundation of expectations& aspirations I am fortunate that I am beginning the year 2020 from this pious land. I wish this sacred energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of the people of our country. PM Modi addresses a rally in Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. Modi was felicitated by Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga Mutt and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Sree Siddaganga Mutt is a Lingayat mutt with an educational institution.

Meanwhile, in Tumakuru district, authorities have implemented heightened security measures ahead of Prime Minister's visit. During his stay in Tumakuru, drones will not be allowed and anybody violating the direction will face stringent action, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of the district Dr Rakesh Kumar.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DPIR), Narendra Modi will land in Bengaluru on today and leave for Tumakuru in a helicopter to visit the Siddaganga Mutt.

Modi will later take part in the Krishi Karman Awards function at the Junior College grounds where he will address a gathering and distribute fishing equipment, a government press release said.

The same evening he will return to Bengaluru to visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

He will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

The next day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, before flying to New Delhi in the afternoon.

To oversee the arrangements, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru on Tuesday and held a meeting with officials.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa said Modi will reach Siddaganga Math at 2.15 p.m where he will pay his obeisance to the seer there.

He will be in the town till 5.30 p.m on January 2, he added.

"Later, he will take part in the Krishi Karman and Krishi Samman Awards function which about 1.5 lakh people are likely to attend. He is going to give awards to 28 progressive farmers from 21 states," said the Chief Minister.

PM Modi to inaugurate 5 DRDO Young Scientists' Labs in Karnataka

The chief ministers of Manipur and Jharkhand and the Governor of Uttarakhand will also attend the event.

"It will be a grand event. Since 1.5 lakh people will take part, we have made arrangements for loudspeakers and LED screens everywhere to avoid any inconvenience to the people," Yediyurappa said.