Modi holds consultations with CMs of 10 states on COVID19 situation as cases cross 22.6 lakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: PM Narendra Modi held consultations with chief ministers of around 10 states on COVID19 situation. This is the eight round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on June 17.

Today, the Prime Minister is discussing the Coronavirus situation with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day of 53,601 cases and 871 fatalities on Tuesday taking the total number of infections to 22,68,676 and the death toll to 45,257. Of the total cases, 6,39,929 are active while a whopping 15,83,490 patients have been cured of the deadly infection.

In terms of percentage, India has 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured cases and 1.99 per cent deaths, the government informed.