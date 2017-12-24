Modi hails BJP's win in Arunachal, Uttar pradesh bypolls

Election Result 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over BJP's win bypolls in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP retained the Sikandra Assembly seat of bandit Phoolan Devi fame in a bypoll by a margin of over 11,000 votes. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP won the by-election in the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats.

The BJP wrested the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly seats from the Congress in the by-elections. 

In Uttar Pradesh's Sikandra, The victory margin of the BJP candidate was 11,861 votes. Prabhakar Pandey of the Congress secured 19,084 votes. While the SP and Congress had contested the state Assembly polls, held earlier this year, in an alliance, the two parties had decided to go alone in the bypoll. The Sikandra bypoll was necessitated following the death of its sitting BJP MLA, Mathura Prasad Pal, on July 22. In the Assembly polls, Pal had polled 87,879 votes, defeating his nearest Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rival, Mahendra Katiyar (Bablu), who had secured 49,776 votes.

On the TMC emerging victorious in Sabang assembly seat in West Bengal, the PM said that BJP's vote share had increased.

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 20:36 [IST]
