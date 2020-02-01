  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi govt willing to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, but…

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The Narendra Modi government is ready to talk to citizenship law protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh if make a request in a "structured" manner, said union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday.

    "The government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi government is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA," said the minister, while answering a question on a TV channel.

    Modi govt willing to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, but…
    File Photo

    Many BJP leaders have condemned the Shaheen Bagh protest alleging that it has the tacit backing of Congress and AAP.

    Top BJP leaders, party president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers -- who have been holding at least two-three public meeting everyday -- have repeatedly hit out at the opposition parties for backing the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in south Delhi, which has been attracting thousands everyday since mid-December.

    Hundreds of women have been protesting at the Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    The sit-in, which has been on for more than a month now, has received both support as well criticism.

    Its critics claim that the protestors have blocked the road, causing inconvenience to many, including students, motorists.

    There have been other protest sites like Shaheen Bagh in the national capital as well as other parts of the country.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    modi government new delhi ravi shankar prasad citizenship bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X