Modi govt willing to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, but…

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: The Narendra Modi government is ready to talk to citizenship law protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh if make a request in a "structured" manner, said union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday.

"The government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi government is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA," said the minister, while answering a question on a TV channel.

Many BJP leaders have condemned the Shaheen Bagh protest alleging that it has the tacit backing of Congress and AAP.

Top BJP leaders, party president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers -- who have been holding at least two-three public meeting everyday -- have repeatedly hit out at the opposition parties for backing the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in south Delhi, which has been attracting thousands everyday since mid-December.

Hundreds of women have been protesting at the Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The sit-in, which has been on for more than a month now, has received both support as well criticism.

Its critics claim that the protestors have blocked the road, causing inconvenience to many, including students, motorists.

There have been other protest sites like Shaheen Bagh in the national capital as well as other parts of the country.