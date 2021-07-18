Modi govt ensured Pakistan is retained on FATF grey list: Jaishankar

New Delhi, July 18: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government ensured that Pakistan is included in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Addressing a virtual training program on the foreign policy for BJP leaders, Jaishankar said that Modi government had stood firm on two occasions when it was challenged by China.

"Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list. We have been successful in pressurising Pakistan and the fact that Pakistan's behaviour has changed is because of pressure put by India by various measures," ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

"FATF as all of you know keeps a check on funding for terrorism and deals with black money supporting terrorism. Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list," said Jaishankar.

"We have been successful in pressurizing Pakistan and the fact that Pakistan's behaviour has changed is because of pressure put by India by various measures. Also terrorists from LeT and JeM, India's efforts through UN, have come under sanctions," Jaishankar reportedly said.

"PM Modi's personal efforts on global forums like G7 and G20 made nations realise that terrorism was everyone's problem, reported ANI quoting people familiar with the development.

Jaishankar told the BJP leaders that India made China back down on the Doklam issue and gave an appropriate reply when the People's Liberation Army tried infringing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 19:24 [IST]