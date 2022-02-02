Modi government brought Pakistan-China together: Rahul Gandhi; S Jaishankar slams

New Delhi, Feb 2: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP government's foreign policy as he alleged the Centre of committing a crime of bringing China and Pakistan together and made a "huge strategic mistake" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi said, "China has a plan. The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you (Centre) have done is, you have brought them together."

"Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India,huge strategic mistake in Jammu and Kashmir." the Congress MP said. He further alleged India has been isolated due to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's foreign policy.

"Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position," he added.

Referring to the India-China border stand-off in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi said,"This is the single biggest crime you have committed against the people of India. China has a clear-cut plan which they have implemented in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a very serious threat to the Indian nation. We have made a huge strategic mistake in our foreign policy," he added.

Gandhi further accused the BJP government of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. Taking a potshot at Modi, he said "the idea of king has come back".

However, the BJP has not taken his comments lightly as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reminded Rahul Gandhi that Pakistan and China's relationship has been having relationship since 60s and 70s.

"Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order: -In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. -China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s," he tweeted.

He further added, "-From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration. -In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?"

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 22:00 [IST]