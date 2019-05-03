  • search
    Modi gets clean chit from EC on 'Nuclear Button' remark

    New Delhi, May 02: Election Commission has given a third clean chit to PM Narendra Modi for his comment over 'nuclear button for Diwali' remark at Barmer in Rajasthan.

    Modi gets clean chit from EC on Nuclear Button remark

    Modi in the rally had said that India is no longer afraid of nuclear threats from Pakistan. "Otherwise, Pakistan used to give nuclear threats. What do we have? Have we kept it for 'Diwali'? (Warna aay din nuclear button hai, ye kehte the. Hamare paas kya hai? Ye diwali ke liye rakha hai kya)," he had asserted.

    His remarks were vehemently panned by the opposition, which said it was "boastful" and "irresponsible".

    The Congress's Anand Sharma said such statements "point to the growing desperation" of the BJP. "Prime Minister's boastful claims of being ready for a nuclear missile attack on Pakistan and US intervention are uncalled for and not in interest of national security," he tweeted.

    The Election Commission was asked by the Supreme Court to expedite their decision on the pending complaints against PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The court has given it time till Monday.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 0:35 [IST]
