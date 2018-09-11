  • search

Modi condoles loss of lives in Telangana bus accident; calls mishap "shocking beyond words"

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Expressing grief over the bus accident in Telangana's Jagtiyal district which left 52 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the mishap as "shocking beyond words."

    The bus with at least 60 people on board was returning from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu to Jagtial when the accident occurred. The state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus carrying pilgrims fell into a valley in Jagtial district.

    "The bus accident in Telangana's Jagtial district is shocking beyond words. Anguished by the loss of lives. My thoughts and solidarity with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover quickly," PM Modi tweeted.

    The driver, who also died in the accident, reportedly lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the route.

    [Jagtiyal bus accident: 52 pilgrims dead, KCR announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to family of deceased]

    Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the road accident at Kondagattu ghat road. In a message, the CM expressed condolences on the loss of lives and injuries to others. He has further directed the officials concerned to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. He has announced ₹5 lakhs ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased.

    Authorities recovered bodies of five children, 32 females and 15 males before calling off the rescue operation. 

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 18:36 [IST]
