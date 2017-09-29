Modi a status-quoist, pretending to be a reformer says Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi is a status-quoist pretending to be a reformer. In an interview with the Huffington Post, he said that the decision to demonetise was not just "a body blow to our economy", it is also a "superb example" of this disrespect for institutions, because it was "taken unilaterally" by PM Modi. Still, PM Modi came to power democratically, and for that to happen, Modi followed "the model of the Muslim Brotherhood ".

He also said that Modi and the government are exploiting the supposed anger over unemployment to use it against the minorities. That, combined with "institutional civil war", has led to a "crisis" for Indian democracy, said the Congress vice president.

"It is this combination of circumstances that has created the space for leaders like Modi and Duterte who thrive on hatred and disrespect institutions," said Rahul in his interview with Nicolas Berggruen, the chairman of a US think tank, Berggruen Institute.

Modi's record in job-creation is "disastrous" and the resultant economic insecurity is "being aggressively exploited by the right-wing", said Rahul.

"His administration is taking the anger of the youth and diverting it against minorities. That is what most right-wing leaders do - this bait-and-switch is not dissimilar from what the right-wing are doing all over the world," he also said.

OneIndia News