    Modi 2.0: For minimum government, maximum governance, big re-structuring of ministries on cards

    New Delhi, May 30: Taking the agenda of minimum government and maximum governance forward, the Modi Government 2.0 is expected to introduce a host of reforms, which also includes a big restructuring of the ministries.

    Once this is implemented, one would get to see various ministries being merged. This would mean that these ministries would be headed by a minister the Cabinet rank and under him would be three to four ministers of states to oversee the affairs.

    Modi 2.0: For minimum government, maximum governance, big re-structuring of ministries on cards
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi.PTI Photo

    Sources tell OneIndia that there has been some very serious deliberation on this issue and the modalities are being worked out to study the feasibility.

    Only Modi and Shah know what Modi 2.0 cabinet will look like

    Several ministries such as Tourism and Civil Aviation, Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals, Highways and Transport among others are likely to be merged. There was also discussion on the creation of one ministry for security. This would mean that Home and Defence would come under one ministry. However, this would be tough to implement as these ministries are extremely crucial and would need independent charge.

    The emphasis on Home and Defence was given top priority in the first Modi government and the same would continue in this term as well. However like the previous dispensation, a large part of the overseeing of both these ministries was done by the PMO under which the National Security Advisor's office falls.

    The ministries that are unlikely to get merged are Finance, Ministry for External Affairs and Railways.

    The government is however seriously contemplating merging the Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry.

    The same would be the case of the Commerce and Heavy Industry and also Food Processing and Agriculture. There is also deliberation on the merger of Transport and Highways.

    Modi Cabinet 2.0: These allies likely to make the cut

    If this process is set into motion, it would effectively trim the size of the Cabinet. Unlike the NDA-1 and UPA 1 and 2, the current dispensation does not have too many political compulsions to be very accommodating of allies. While the allies may get one berth each, in the long run the plan is to reduce the size of Cabinet. As per Article 72 of the Constitution, the total number of ministers including the Prime Minister, in the council of ministers shall not exceed 15 per cent.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
