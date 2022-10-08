Modhera's Sun Temple: The powerful play of light and sound is a visual treat | Watch

New Delhi, Oct 08: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the glimpses from the spectacular light and sound show at Sun Temple in Modhera in Gujarat were released online and the teaser is already winning accolades with its sleek edits, powerful visuals and a music that makes the heart pound.

The visuals backed by the powerful background score is winning the hearts of the internet. In the clip, the laser light showcases the the intricacies of the structures and pillars of the Sun temple.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi, who will begin his three-day visit to Gujarat on Sunday, will visit the Sun temple where he will witness the beautiful projection mapping show.

The Sun Temple is dedicated to the solar deity Surya located at Modhera village of Mehsana district in Gujarat, India. Situated on the bank of the river Pushpavati, it was built after 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chaulukya dynasty.

It is a protected monument maintained by Archaeological Survey of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from 9th to 11th October, followed by a visit to Madhya Pradesh on 11th October.

During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana. This will be followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 PM, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 pm.

On 10th October, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate various projects at Amod in Bharuch. At around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at 5:30 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects at Jamnagar, a statement from his office said.

On 11th October, at 2:15 pm, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, after which he will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he will perform Darshan and Pooja at around 5:45 PM. This will be followed by dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok at around 6:30 PM, followed by a public function in Ujjain at 7:15 PM.

Saturday, October 8, 2022, 14:12 [IST]