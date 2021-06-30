Bharat Biotech says regulatory steps taken for Brazil COVID19 vaccine contract

How Covishield exclusion from EU’s ‘green pass’ will affect Indians?

COVID-19 vaccine update: Over 32 crore doses provided to states by Centre

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Safety, efficacy, side-effects and more

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 30: US-based pharma company Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, became the fourth vaccine to be administered in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield. Russia's Sputnik V.

India's drug regulator DCGI has granted permission to Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country.

The Moderna jab will be India's first mRNA vaccine, which doesn't use weakened or inactivated viruses to induce immunity.

Who should get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

India's Drug regulator has authorised the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.

What you should tell vaccinator before taking Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

If you have any allergies

If you have myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

If you have a fever

If you have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

If you are on a medicine that affects your immune system

Pregnant or plan to become pregnant

Pregnant or plan to become pregnant If you are breastfeeding

If you have received another COVID-19 vaccine

Who should avoid Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

People who had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine

People who had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine

How effective is the vaccine?

The Moderna vaccine has shown an efficacy of approximately 94.1% in protecting against Covid-19. The immunity starts to develop after 14 days of the first dose, according to the WHO.

Does it work against new variants?

The Moderna vaccine is effective against the Alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7 and the beta variant (501Y.V2).

How many countries have approved the Moderna vaccine?

Moderna vaccine is used in more than 40 countries including Canada, the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Israel, Japan and South Korea.

How is Moderna COVID-19 vaccine administered?

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine vaccination series is 2 doses given 1 month apart.

Benefits of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

According to FDA, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses given 1 month apart. The duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown.

What are the common side effects?

The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever.

What I should, if I experience side-effects after taking vaccine?

There is no need to panic, If you experience a severe allergic reaction, go to the nearest hospital.

Call the vaccination provider or your healthcare provider if you have any side effects

Will Moderna COVID-19 vaccine give me COVID?

No. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine does not contain SARS-CoV-2 and cannot give you COVID-19.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 16:10 [IST]