'Modern day Jinnah': Himanta Biswa Sarma keeps up attack on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday continued his scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "modern-day Jinnah".

"It seems for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, India only from Gujarat to West Bengal. I've been observing what he has been saying in the last 10 days. Once he said India is a union of states. Another time he says India means from Gujarat to Bengal," Sarma told reporters.

"...So, I am saying the ghost of Jinnah has entered into Rahul Gandhi, I said this in Uttrakhand, Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947. In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah," he added.

Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019, Sarma on Friday asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi" and added that the Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Army.

"Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" Hitting out further, the Assam Chief Minister said that once the Army said that the strike was conducted then there is no dispute on its legitimacy.

Notably, the Indian Army had conducted a Surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

The Indian Airforce had carried out an Airstrike in February 2019 following a suicide bomber attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

