"Modelling is more than just being on the ramp", says model and music producer Aman Bhadouria

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

He has dived deep into the fashion and music world and now seems unstoppable.

There are tons of people who keep suggesting to others about various tips to make it across their chosen industries. Too many people have too many opinions and pieces of advice to give others.

However, it is time to learn it from the ones who have already created much buzz around them as professionals in that field. It is time to learn it from freelancer model and fashion influencer Aman Bhadouria. This young guy, who is all of 20 years of age, has spellbound people with his pure love and madness for modelling and content creation on fashion. He is also a rising music producer to look out for in the upcoming years.

As a freelancer but an ace model himself, Aman Bhadouria wants budding talents in the industry to know that there are various aspects and skills that they need to develop to become a successful model in an industry that is already overflowing with many other talented models. Thus, he quotes that "Modelling is more than just being on the ramp."

Aman Bhadouria, who has already worked with many prominent brands as a model, including Amazon, suggests rising models to build their comprehensive skill-set to become ready for the world of fashion. He highlights that more than the beautiful features that many models tend to focus on, they must put emphasis on understanding their USP, which can radiate their brilliance on stage and shows. They must also be comfortable in their own skin, which will help them show their raw and real side while on the ramp, eventually creating a greater impact as a model.

The 20-year-old from Agra, UP, India, is leaving no stone unturned to make it big as a music producer as well, for which he has been preparing and working rigorously. His rise on social media is also because of his fashion content, which he keeps posting, engaging with more and more people worldwide. As a freelance model, Aman Bhadouria has been able to create massive success, which proves his level of expertise in the industry at such a young age, where his success inspires others.

Follow him now on Instagram @amanbhadouriaa or visit his website, https://amanbhadouria.com/.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:55 [IST]