    Model Imlibenla Wati Nienu has provided the best service during Covid-19 for social welfare

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lmlibenla Wati Nienu is a well-known model. She is much popular among us as the youngest Miss Nagaland in 2012. She is the kind of person, who always wants to work for the people around her. She has provided many needy people during the whole pandemic with the best things. This pandemic has made us realise that Nothing is permanent, there is no surety of anything.

    She thinks," the current situation opens up a space for personal reflection about what is truly important in our lives, which also touches on the roles we play. As our usual ways of interacting with one another are disrupted." She became more conscious of the value of each other's presence in their lives and the essence of what enriches the relationships.

    Being positive all the time is also a task to do. During the pandemic, she tried to keep people around me motivated. She uses to give some speeches and sharing some good words of gratitude. This also has helped them to stay more alive during the whole situation.

    Lmlibenla Wati Nienu has worked socially with many groups of people to provide food and other necessities. Providing food packets, oxygens cylinders and helping people to get beds in the hospital's is done well by her. Helping people is the best thing according to her, this made her do all the things for social welfare. Her work is commendable and her efforts of working for the people is something that makes her unique.

    Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 17:32 [IST]
    X