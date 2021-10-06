Mobile internet suspended in Sitapur where Priyanka is kept under detention

New Delhi, Oct 06: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Sitapur, where Priyanka Gandhi has been kept under detention since Monday.

Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi was arrested and a case of defying prohibitory orders was been registered. She was trying to enter Lakhimpur-Kheri.

She had been placed under house arrest in Lucknow. However she evaded it and left along with several other Congress leaders to Lakhimpur-Kheri where 8 people had been killed in clashes between the protesting farmers and the convoy of Union Minister, Ajay Misra's son.

However five hours later, Priyanka had been intercepted at Hargaon. She was detained along with several other Congress leaders. Reports said that she had been arrested at around 4.30 pm on October 4. The police have registered cases under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases).

She is currently detained at a PAC guest house in Sitapur, which has been converted into a temporary jail to house the Congress leader. The developments come after she had claimed that she had been detained with an order or FIR.

In another development Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been denied permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh today. The announcement was made by the state government.

In a letter to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress had said that a five member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi would visit the district. It also said that detention of Priyanka Gandhi was without an justification.

ANI reported that the permission for the visit was after the government cited orders banning large gatherings.

