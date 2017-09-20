Mobile bills set to get dirt cheap: Here is why

Mobile bills are set to get cheaper. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has announced a steep in the charges that phone companies pay each other for connecting calls.

The TRAI has cut the interconnect user charges from 14 paise per minute to 6 paise. This would be applicable from October onwards. In the months to come mobile bills are likely to get even more cheaper as the TRAI has laid a road map to do away with the IUC altogether.

TRAI said in its new regulation, "it has been observed that reducing termination rates (IUC) has benefitted consumers and enhanced competition. The reduction in the mobile termination charge is likely to yield consumer benefits."

This move had however been opposed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular and these companies had fought for a rise in IUS rates.

OneIndia News