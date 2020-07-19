YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mob goes on rampage in Bengal after alleged gang-rape, murder of student

    By PTI
    |

    Raiganj, July 19: The suspected rape and subsequent murder of a teenaged girl in North Dinajpur district on Sunday triggered protests in the area with a mob blockading National Highway 31 and setting ablaze government buses and police vehicles, demanding arrest of the culprits, police officers said here.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The girl was allegedly abducted after she went out of her house at Sonapur village near Siliguri on Sunday morning to answer nature''s call. She was found dead after a few hours, and the villagers alleged that she was raped before being murdered.

    As police personnel were trying to lift the blockade, the mob set three North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses on fire and also set ablaze three police vans, the officers said.

    Police reinforcements, including Rapid Action Force, were brought in to lift the blockade and remove the protesters, the officers said.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue