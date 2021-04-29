YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    exit polls Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    MK Stalin-led DMK to trump AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, predicts Today's Chanakya-News 24

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted DMK is predicted to come to power in Tamil Nadu.

    MK Stalin-led DMK to trump AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, predicts Todays Chanakya-News 24

    MK Stalin's DMK and allies are forecast to win at least 175 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies are predicted to win 57 seats. TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK is likely to win 2 seats, according to the poll of exit polls.

    Elections exit polls 2021: BJP likely to retain Assam, TMC to return to power in BengalElections exit polls 2021: BJP likely to retain Assam, TMC to return to power in Bengal

    Seat Projection

    AIADMK+ 57 ± 11 Seats

    DMK+ 175 ± 11 Seats

    Others 2 ± 4 Seats

    Vote Projection

    AIADMK+ 37% ± 3%

    DMK+ 51% ± 3%

    Others 12% ± 3%

    Elections were held to 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

    This was the first state election since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa (who died in 2016) and M Karunanidhi (who died in 2018) - both were among Tamil Nadu's most iconic political leaders, and their absence left a power vacuum many raced to fill.

    The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

    MORE exit polls NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 20:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X