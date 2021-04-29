MK Stalin-led DMK to trump AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, predicts Today's Chanakya-News 24

Times Now-C-Voter exit polls 2021: TMC likely to return to power; BJP as formidable political force

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Today's Chanakya in its exit poll survey predicted DMK is predicted to come to power in Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin's DMK and allies are forecast to win at least 175 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies are predicted to win 57 seats. TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK is likely to win 2 seats, according to the poll of exit polls.

Seat Projection

AIADMK+ 57 ± 11 Seats

DMK+ 175 ± 11 Seats

Others 2 ± 4 Seats

Vote Projection

AIADMK+ 37% ± 3%

DMK+ 51% ± 3%

Others 12% ± 3%

Elections were held to 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

This was the first state election since the deaths of J Jayalalithaa (who died in 2016) and M Karunanidhi (who died in 2018) - both were among Tamil Nadu's most iconic political leaders, and their absence left a power vacuum many raced to fill.

The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.