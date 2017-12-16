Mizoram: PM Modi to dedicate Tuirial hydro power project to the nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate dedicate the 60 MW Tuirial Hydro Electric Power Project (HEPP) to the nation on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's trip comes after several proposed visits to the state by BJP president Amit Shah were postponed earlier this year due to his engagements in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The Tuirial Hydro Electric Power Project (HEPP) has been constructed as a Central Sector Project and implemented by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), under the administrative control of the Union power ministry.

Tuirial HEPP is the biggest power project located in Mizoram and will feed the entire energy to be generated to the home State. The State's current demand of electricity is 87 MW and this is being met by the mini power projects and availability of its share of power from central sector projects.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had cleared the project for implementation in July 1998 with commissioning scheduled in July 2006.

A Power Ministry statement said; "After completion of about 30 per cent of the project activities, the works were totally suspended from June 2004 due to local agitation. With sustained efforts by NEEPCO and with the active support of the Ministry of Power and Ministry of DoNER, Government of India and Government of Mizoram, the stalled works of the project were resumed in January 2011."

The first unit was commissioned on August 25, 2017 and the second November 28, 2017. The project has been built at a cost of ₹ 1,302 crore.

Mizoram will now be the third power-surplus state in North East India after Sikkim and Tripura.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)