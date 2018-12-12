Home News India Mizoram: Candidates with criminal cases jumps from nil to 2

New Delhi, Dec 12: The number of candidates with a criminal background in Mizoram has jumped from none to 2. In the 2013 elections, none of the candidates had declared pending criminal cases against them.

In the 2018 elections, the analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that 2 out of the 40 candidates have declared criminal cases against them. Only 1 has declared a serious criminal case pending against him. Both these candidates are from the MNF.

Out of the 40 newly elected MLAs, 36 (90%) are crorepatis. Out of 40 MLAs analysed during Mizoram 2013 assembly elections, 30 (75%) MLAs were crorepatis.

22 (85%)out of 26 MLAs from MNF,5 (100%) out of 5 MLAs from INC, 8(100%) out of 8 Independent MLAs and 1(100%) MLA from BJP has declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Mizoram 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 4.84 crores. In 2013, the average assets of 40 MLAs analyzed was Rs 3.10 crores.

3 (8%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 30 and 40 years while 27 (68%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 10(25%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years .

Out of 40 MLAs, there is not even a single woman MLA in the Mizoram 2018 Assembly Elections.

Comparative analysis of assets of re-elected MLAs.

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 9.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 2.66 crores

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 3.78 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.12 crores i.e. by 42%.