Mizoram: 8 bodies recovered from stone quarry collapse site, 4 people missing

Aizawl, Nov 15: Eight bodies have so far been recovered a day after a stone quarry collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl, on Monday.

In the incident, four people are still missing. The rescue operation is being carried out by local police with the help of troopers from the Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF).

Besides, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising two officers and 13 staff have also reached for the rescue operation.

Mizoram: 8 bodies recovered and 12 labourers are feared to be trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Hnahthial district on November 14. pic.twitter.com/9M00L5tBiO — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 15, 2022

"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found," the NDRF said in a statement.

R Lalremsanga, Hnahthial district deputy commissioner, told PTI that the bodies of eight out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

On 14 Nov'22 a massive landslide due to explosion in stone quarry occurred in Hnahthial, Mizoram. On being requisition by state administration, 199 Bn BSF immediately responded, after working overnight 08 bodies were recovered and ops is in progress.#BSFFirstResponder pic.twitter.com/CDOH3l2zKZ — BSF Mizoram and Cachar (@BSF_MizoramCach) November 15, 2022

R Lalremsanga further added that search operations, which were on all night, will continue till all the missing persons are found.

Of the 12 people, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were contractor employees.

Along with people, reportedly five earth excavators, a stone crusher and a drilling machine were also completely buried under the debris.

