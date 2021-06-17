UP: Mangoes may not be aam this season

New Delhi, June 17: Yes you read it right. A Madhya Pradesh couple has been growing the world's costliest mangoes priced at ₹2.7 lakhs per kg and has deployed four guards and six dogs to prevent the theft of two mango trees.

According to a Hindustan Times report, orchardist couple Rani and Sankalp Parihar had planted two mango saplings years back, they thought they will grow like other trees in their orchard in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. However, to their pleasant surprise, the mangoes turned out to be Japanese Miyazaki mangoes which are visibly red in color are sold at exorbitant prices fetching higher rates than even gold and silver jewelry.

According to Japanese media reports, Japan's Miyazaki Mangoes are among the most expensive in the world and sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market.

Known as the 'egg of the sun' for its ruby red color, each mango can be sold as high as Rs 21,000 apiece.

Elaborating about how they started growing this rare variety of mango, the couple said that once they were on his way to Chennai to buy saplings. That's when they met a man on the train who offered these mango saplings and advised him to take care of them like his own babies.

Sankalp and Rani Parihar planted the saplings without knowing the exact variety of mangoes it will produce. Sankalp named it Damini, after his mother.

"Later, we researched about this variety and found the real name. But it is still Damini for me," Parihar told the daily.

However, the couple has decided not to sell the mangoes to anyone yet, and instead they would grow them.

Origins of Miyazaki Mango

They originate from Irwin mangoes, which came across from Florida to be cultivated in Japan's warmer climates. The mangoes are grown on the island of Kyushu, in the south of Japan, which are ideal growing conditions for the mangoes.

Why is Miyazaki Mangoes so expensive?

It is costly because its production is very low, and its taste is very sweet. And also it looks very different.

People abroad give these mangoes as gifts to someone who appreciates their rarity and exclusiveness.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 17:40 [IST]