YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mix and matching vaccines: Decision likely in two weeks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Centre is likely to take a decision on mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines soon. A decision in this regard is expected in the next two weeks.

    Mix and matching vaccines: Decision likely in two weeks

    The decision would be taken on the basis of the data being prepared by the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, a Hindustan Times report said. The CMC Vellore was permitted by the Health Ministry to test samples from the study late last weeks. Two weeks would be needed to generate data, the report said while quoting Gagandeep Kang, senior vaccine expert and faculty at CMC Vellore, who is spearheading the study.

    Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield as first and second doses or vice versa was found to be four times effective, a study by city-based AIG Hospitals along with a team of researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation had said.

    The study was conducted to determine the safety profile of mixing Covishied and Covaxin along with checking the antibody response, a press release from AIG said.

    The most important finding of the study was that the Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were significantly higher than the same-vaccine groups, D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals said.

    "Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies are the ones which kill the virus and reduce the overall infectivity. We found that when the first and second dose are of different vaccines, the Spike-protein antibody response is four times higher compared to two-dose of same vaccine," Dr. Reddy who is also among the researchers involved in the study said.

    The findings are particularly important when considering administering third booster dose aiming to elicit robust antibody response and help in killing the virus, he said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X