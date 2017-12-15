Misuse of funds: SC rejects Teesta Setalvad’s plea to de-freeze bank accounts

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by activist Teesta Setalvad in which she had sought for de-freezing of her accounts. Teesta and her husband Anand had moved the SC against the government's decision which had frozen the bank accounts.

The Centre had frozen six accounts belonging to Teesta, her husband and their NGOs, Citizens for Justice and Peace and Sabrang Trust. The Centre had frozen these accounts on the ground that there was alleged misuse of funds. In all there were six accounts that were frozen by the Centre.

In her petition, Teesta had said that she was being targeted for the active role she played in seeking justice for the 2002 Gujarat communal riot victims. The Bench however rejected all the four petitions.

OneIndia News