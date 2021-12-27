YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Missionaries of Charity itself requested SBI to freeze all bank accounts: Govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Union home ministry on Monday said the government did not freeze bank accounts operated by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, claiming that the Kolkata-based organisation had itself written to the State Bank of India asking for its accounts to be suspended.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. No request / revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal, the ministry said in a statement.

    "Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up-to 31 Oct 2021. The validity was subsequently extended up-to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal application were pending renewal," it said.

    "However, while considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up-to 31st December 2021," it said.

    "MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts, the ministry clarified.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee mha

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X