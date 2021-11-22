Mission Punjab: Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to state from today, will make big announcements in Moga

New Delhi, Nov 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start 'Mission Punjab' today during a 2-day visit to the state. from Moga with a big announcement on November 22. It is expected that he will finally announce the party's chief ministerial face.

In view of the 2022 Assembly elections, AAP supremo under 'Mission Punjab' will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party's programs for Punjab and its people.

In a statement issued from AAP's Punjab unit president Bhagwat Mann said that " "Kejriwal will also take part in a meeting held by the party in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, he will address a press conference in Amritsar."

He said that during his two-day Punjab tour, Kejriwal will also make a big announcement for Punjab and Punjabis during the party program in Moga on Monday.

After this, he will take part in a meeting organised by the party in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, November 23, Kejriwal will attend the party's programme after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, also recently announced from his hometown Moga that his sister Malvika Sood will contest the Punjab polls. However, it is not yet confirmed whether she will meet the AAP supremo or not. There is speculation that Kejriwal may induct her into AAP during his Moga visit.

