Mission June: Uttar Pradesh government aims to inoculate 1 crore across 75 districts

Lucknow, June 01: In a recent development, a massive vaccination drive to inoculate 10 million people against the novel coronavirus will begin across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh from today (June 1). According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under 'Mission June'.

The reports further said that the drive will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state to safeguard its people from the raging wave of COVID-19.

"Our goal is to give shots to one crore people in the month of June. We have a sufficient amount of vaccine vials available to meet our target," said the Chief Minister while addressing a high-level meeting on Monday. He also instructed the health officials to stay in constant touch with the Centre and vaccine manufacturing companies.

The campaign will focus on beneficiaries of both the age groups: 18+ and those above the age of 45.

CM Yogi Adityanath also announced a special vaccination drive for socially and economically weaker sections like drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers from June 15.

Earlier, people in the 18-44 age group were being inoculated in only 23 of the state's 75 districts.

Inoculation of beneficiaries in this age group began on May 1 in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly districts, he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 9:10 [IST]