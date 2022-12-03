Mission 72: Shariq wanted the hoors, but not his family to have fun

From Kasab to Shariq, the brainwashing of Muslim youth with the promise that committing Jihad would introduce them to 72 virgins in heaven is an age-old style.

New Delhi, Dec 03: Mohammad Shariq, the suicide bomber of Mangaluru is recovering in a hospital following a botched up operation that took place last month in the coastal city of Karnataka. Shariq who was planning a major attack on Hindus was extremely driven, committed to the cause of Jihad and had told his family members that he is doing this to attain Jannat and to meet the 72 hoors.

Shariq chose the path of terrorism to meet the 72 hoors (beautiful virgins) in Jannat, his family members told the media. He would follow his religion and offer namaz five times a day. He sported a beard and would restrict the women in the house to watch television or talk to Hindus, the family members were further quoted as saying as per reports.

The gradual spread of Wahhabism:

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this was a topic of discussion for long. The gradual spread of Wahhabism is being seen especially in South India. What Shariq had said was the same thing that those 21 who left for the Islamic State in Afghanistan had also said. No fun, no short pants, no television, and the objective would be to meet the hoors in Jannat once Jihad is performed.

Prem Raj in Mangaluru, Samir Chaudhary in Mumbai: When Islamic terrorists used Hindu names

Intelligence Bureau reports have spoken about the rise of Wahhabism for long. Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan says that this is not a new issue. Many officers have spoken about it, but successive governments in the south, in particular, have put the issue on the back-burner.

The gradual spread of Wahhabism began in 2005 and it went out of control in the next couple of years. The Wahhabis were very clear and they wanted to instil their school of thought in India. For this, they bribed members of the Mosque administration so as to take it over and propagate their thought. In the past few years, the style of construction of the Mosques too changed and Mosques in Kerala and some parts of south India resemble the ones in Saudi.

The changes:

Abhinav Pandya, a Cornell University graduate in public affairs, is a policy analyst specialising in counter terrorism, Indian foreign policy and Afghanistan-Pakistan geopolitics tells this correspondent that the change is very evident. The Persian Khuda Hafiz and the holy Ramazan have gradually given way to 'Allah Hafiz' Ramadan. This is thanks to a wave of Wahhabi proselytisation.

The Wahhabi preachers who came to India preached that under their laws, every woman should wear a purdah or else they will be severely punished. Women should not be allowed to work, but an exception would only be made if the family is in need. Further it said that Shrines shall be forbidden and men have to compulsorily wear beards. Men and women should not mingle together and none shall loudly weep at funerals. The Wahhabis, while prescribing the Sharia laws, said that all men shall wear trousers which are above the ankles and none shall laugh loudly, dance or watch television.

In Mangaluru blast case, the ISIS Daishwilayah in the Indian forests crops up

Mission 72:

The brainwashing of the Muslim youth with the promise that committing Jihad would introduce them to 72 virgins in heaven is an age-old style. While Shariq spoke about it, Aftab Amin Poonawala who butchered Shraddha Walker also mentioned the same during his polygraph test.

Ajmal Kasab and many other terrorists who had been caught alive have told their interrogators that apart from guarding Islam, their primary objective of taking up such suicide mission is because their masters had told them that they would meet 72 virgins when they reach heaven.

Story first published: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 12:59 [IST]