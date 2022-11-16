Missile that hit Poland fired by Ukraine, not Russia: Reports

'Return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy': PM Modi's advice on Ukraine crisis at G20 Summit

New Delhi, Nov 16: A missile that killed two people in Poland was not fired by Russia but by Ukraine, the preliminary investigation has found. Ukraine had fired at an incoming Russian missile, news agency Reuters said while quoting reports.

The Polish foreign ministry had said that a rocket fell at Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland. Media reports had said that the strike hit a grain-drying facility.

After the attack the Polish foreign ministry said that the missile was Russian made and summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for immediate detailed explanations.

The Russian defence ministry however denied any role in the missile strike and accused the mass media of Poland an officials of deliberate provocation to escalate the situation.

An emergency meeting at the G20 summit currently underway in Bali was called for. US President Joe Biden was part of the meeting that was attended by major NATO powers and Japan. Biden said that it was unlikely that Russia may have fired the missile.

President of Poland, Andrzej Duda too said that there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile. He also said that most probably the missile was Russia made. Earlier Warsaw put its military on high alert following an emergency national security council meeting. Piotr Muller, spokesperson for the Polish government said that there has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that two Russian missiles hit Poland while describing it as a very significant escalation.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:19 [IST]