Miscalculated MVS’s combined power, Fadnavis on Maha MLC poll loss

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 04: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis said that the party underestimated the power of the ruling MVA in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties of the MVA. The results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council are not as per our exceptions. We were expecting more seats, but won just one, he also said.

Of the six seats in the council, the BJP won just one. The MVA won four seats while an independent took the remaining seat. The BJP won only at Dhule Nandurbar. The biggest loss for the BJP was at Nagpur, which is the stronghold of the party.