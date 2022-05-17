Misadventure by lawyers: SC slaps whopping fine of Rs 8 lakh

'Could be murdered in future': Lawyer of Unnao rape victim seeks DM to grant weapon license

New Delhi, May 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed an exemplary cost of ₹ 8 lakh on two advocates, who had filed a plea on the issue of traffic density, air pollution and emission norms, news agency PTI reported.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said this is not a moot court competition and dismissed the plea.

The bench asked, "You have seen the order of the NGT and every other order and still you are filing this petition. Are you sure about this?"

"Two advocates who are practicing in the Supreme Court have entered into this misadventure. We warned them about this. An exemplary cost of ₹ 8 lakh is imposed on the petitioner. The registry will not entertain any writ petition by the advocate," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

The plea contended that the 10 and 15 years rule on vehicles is void and illegal.

(PTI)

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 15:25 [IST]