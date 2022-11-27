Minister Giriraj Singh bats for implementation of Population Control Bill

'If Delhi is to be saved from Islamic State': Giriraj Singh urges people to vote for BJP

New Delhi, Nov 27: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday batted for the implementation of the Population Control Bill irrespective of their religion or the section of society they belong to.

"The Population Control Bill is crucial as we have limited resources. China implemented 'one child policy' to control the population and thus achieved development," ANI quoted Giriraj Singh as saying.

He pointed 10 children are born per minute in China while 30 thirty are born in India. "China has 10 children born per minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how will we compete with China?" ANI quoted Singh as saying.

He added, "Population Control Bill is necessary. Reports say that the country- China- whose GDP was lesser than India in 1978, adopted the 'one child policy' and attained development by controlling almost 60 crore population." Singh stated that the bill should be implemented for everyone regardless of their belief and religion.

"Those who do not follow this law should not be given any government benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken back," he claimed.

According to a report by the United Nations, India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year.

The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one per cent in 2020, the report said. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

It is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100.

"This year's World Population Day (July 11) falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth's eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," he added.The report said that "India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country during 2023."

The world's two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29 per cent of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26 per cent of the total world population.

With inputs from PTI

Sunday, November 27, 2022, 17:22 [IST]