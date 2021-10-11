YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Minister Ajay Mishra's son sent to three-day police remand in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Uttar Pradesh cops have got three-day custody of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He was arrested on Saturday after 12-hour of questioning.

    Minister Ajay Mishras son sent to three-day police remand in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

    On 3 October, a jeep owned by Union Home Minister for State Ajay Mishra mowed down a few farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

    More LAKHIMPUR News  

    Read more about:

    lakhimpur

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X