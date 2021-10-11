Minister Ajay Mishra's son sent to three-day police remand in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: My son innocent, will appear before police on Saturday: MoS Ajay Mishra

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 11: The Uttar Pradesh cops have got three-day custody of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He was arrested on Saturday after 12-hour of questioning.

On 3 October, a jeep owned by Union Home Minister for State Ajay Mishra mowed down a few farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 17:07 [IST]